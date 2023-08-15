Email City Guide
YMCA hosted back to school supply drive for housing authority residents

The Wichita Falls YMCA gave away hygiene products to students before they returned to school.
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The YMCA of Wichita Falls hosted a school supply drive on Aug. 15 to provide residents in the housing authority with hygiene supplies before students return to school.

This event marks seven years of the YMCA offering a supply drive to needy residents.

“I just wanted to make sure that each one of our children that live here go to school confident, clean, and it just makes them feel more pride and get ready for the school year,” Ward said.

The annual event began after Program Coordinator Paris Ward noticed several supply drives for school supplies, such as backpacks and pencils, but fewer drives for other essentials, such as hairbrushes, toothbrushes, soap, feminine hygiene products, and deodorant.

