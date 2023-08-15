Zaeveion Denson found guilty of capital murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zaeveion Denson was found guilty of capital murder by a jury on Aug. 15, 2023.

Denson was accused of murdering Carolyn High in a 2020 robbery gone wrong. When High resisted Denson and a co-conspirator’s attempts to rob her, one of the men shot her, then both fled the scene, taking her purse with them.

Testimony from Shaundre Ransom, one of Denson’s co-conspirators, claimed Denson was the one who pulled the trigger on the first day of the trial.

Ransom’s girlfriend testified that Ransom and Denson returned to her apartment and confessed their crime. She also claimed that Denson was the one who shot High.

