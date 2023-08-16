Back to School temperatures

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Wednesday and we will return to the triple digits as school starts back up. We will see a high of 101 today with mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry throughout the day with winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s. Heading into Thursday, we will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the Southwest at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the mid 70s. Have a great Wednesday!

