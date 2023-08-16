Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Back to School temperatures

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s Wednesday and we will return to the triple digits as school starts back up. We will see a high of 101 today with mostly sunny skies. We will remain dry throughout the day with winds blowing from the south at 5-10 mph. We will see overnight lows in the low 70s. Heading into Thursday, we will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 108 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be sustained blowing from the Southwest at 10-15 mph. We can expect to see overnight lows in the mid 70s. Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at WFISD Legacy High School
weather
Back to School temperatures
weather
Another day without the triple digits
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at Salt and Pepper in Wichita Falls