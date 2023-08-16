Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Citizen’s Police Academy is kicking off soon

NC6's evening anchor Ashley Fitzwater graduating the Citizen's Police Academy
NC6's evening anchor Ashley Fitzwater graduating the Citizen's Police Academy(Ashley Fitzwater)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Signups for the Citizen’s Police Academy hosted by WFPD are ending on August 18.

According to a Facebook post from WFPD, the academy will begin taking place on Tuesday evenings at the end of August from 6 to 8 p.m. Locations and topics will vary.

Participants will be introduced to all aspects of the WFPD and the work that its officers do, including police driving, investigations, SWAT, K9, and more.

Those interested can register here. Students must be at least 18 years of age and cannot go through the academy more than once. A background check is required.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

The front sign of the Allred Unit, northwest of Wichita Falls
TDCJ partnering with Workforce Solutions for Allred Unit hiring event
Albert Schlabs speaks to the Wichita Falls Art Association about his larger-than-life Bowie...
Creator of world’s largest Bowie knife will host a presentation
The Wichita Falls Farmer's Market Association to host a Salsa Day Showdown
Salsa Day Showdown is coming to the farmer’s market
WF residents win new vehicles at Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino