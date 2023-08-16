Citizen’s Police Academy is kicking off soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Signups for the Citizen’s Police Academy hosted by WFPD are ending on August 18.

According to a Facebook post from WFPD, the academy will begin taking place on Tuesday evenings at the end of August from 6 to 8 p.m. Locations and topics will vary.

Participants will be introduced to all aspects of the WFPD and the work that its officers do, including police driving, investigations, SWAT, K9, and more.

Those interested can register here. Students must be at least 18 years of age and cannot go through the academy more than once. A background check is required.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.