Creator of world’s largest Bowie knife will host a presentation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Albert Schlabs, the artist who designed the world’s largest Bowie knife monument, will be holding a brief presentation on August 16 at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

According to the Wichita Falls Art Association, Schlabs, the owner of ASAP Waterjet Company, will speak on his experience designing and creating the local landmark.

The presentation will take place from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at 1300 Lamar Street in Wichita Falls.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.