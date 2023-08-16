Email City Guide
Man shoots AR-15 at contract workers after ‘bad day’ at work

He claimed the workers had been “rubber-necking” him.
Tyler Forguson
Tyler Forguson(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to shots fired on Harlan Avenue Monday evening, where Tyler Forguson had fired six to eight rounds from his AR-15 rifle at a pair of contract workers.

According to the affidavit, the two were doing contract work at the house next door to Forguson’s residence and had partially parked their vehicle in Forguson’s driveway. They told police that while standing next to their vehicle, Forguson pulled up to his driveway and quickly accelerated around them. When they stared at him, he got out of the car and started an argument. One of the contractors proposed a fight to sort out their differences, but Forguson refused, and they returned to their work.

Moments later, Forguson went to a shed behind his house and returned carrying a black AR-15-style rifle, which he pointed at the workers. He reportedly fired three to four rounds at them while yelling, so they got in their vehicle and quickly backed out of the driveway, fearing for their lives. Forguson followed them into the street, firing additional rounds.

When police spoke to Forguson, he stated the victims had been “rubber-necking” him, and their vehicle in his driveway angered him. Forguson’s girlfriend told police he had anger issues and a bad day at work.

WFPD arrested Forguson and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as theft of a firearm. He is currently in the Wichita County Jail on a combined bond of $60,000.

