National Weather Service releases official statement regarding August 10 storm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The National Weather Service has stated that based on analysis, the damage caused on August 10 was due to heavy straight-line, non-tornadic winds.

The Wichita County Emergency Management Facebook page released the official statement on the morning of August 16. It further revealed that damage was due to winds that likely peaked at 90 to 100 miles per hour.

The data is preliminary, and its analysis is ongoing. Emergency Management has stated that they will update accordingly if further information is revealed.

