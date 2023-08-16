Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

National Weather Service releases official statement regarding August 10 storm

The damage is reportedly due to heavy non-tornadic winds.
Storm causes power outages, fallen debris
Storm causes power outages, fallen debris(KAUZ)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The National Weather Service has stated that based on analysis, the damage caused on August 10 was due to heavy straight-line, non-tornadic winds.

The Wichita County Emergency Management Facebook page released the official statement on the morning of August 16. It further revealed that damage was due to winds that likely peaked at 90 to 100 miles per hour.

The data is preliminary, and its analysis is ongoing. Emergency Management has stated that they will update accordingly if further information is revealed.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

weather
Back to School temperatures
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at WFISD Legacy High School
weather
Back to School temperatures
weather
Another day without the triple digits