Rep. Ronny Jackson to hold a town hall meeting in Amarillo

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representative Ronny Jackson, Congressman for Texas District 13, will hold a town hall meeting in Amarillo on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The event will be held at the Arena of Life Church at 8227 S. Washington St. in Amarillo from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30.

According to Rep. Jackson’s office, he will offer introductory remarks and take questions from his constituents. The event is open to the public, though attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

Photos are permitted, however filming and audio recording is prohibited. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

