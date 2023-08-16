Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rep. Ronny Jackson to hold a town hall meeting in Amarillo

Rep. Ronny Jackson will hold a town hall meeting in Amarillo on Aug. 22.
Rep. Ronny Jackson will hold a town hall meeting in Amarillo on Aug. 22.(The Office of Ronny Jackson)
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representative Ronny Jackson, Congressman for Texas District 13, will hold a town hall meeting in Amarillo on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The event will be held at the Arena of Life Church at 8227 S. Washington St. in Amarillo from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30.

According to Rep. Jackson’s office, he will offer introductory remarks and take questions from his constituents. The event is open to the public, though attendees are encouraged to RSVP.

Photos are permitted, however filming and audio recording is prohibited. Additional questions should be directed to Congressman Jackson’s Amarillo office at (806) 641-5600.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

State House Rep. David Spiller announces his re-election campaign for District 68.
David Spiller announces re-election for Texas State House
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act