Salsa Day Showdown is coming to the farmer’s market

The Wichita Falls Farmer's Market Association to host a Salsa Day Showdown
The Wichita Falls Farmer's Market Association to host a Salsa Day Showdown(Stacie Kidd)
By Madison Haxton
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFFMA invites readers to attend the Salsa Day Showdown with Texoma Community Credit Union on August 19.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., free salsa samples will be served for judging. Customers will get to vote for their favorites, and purchase from salsa vendors, and the contest winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m.

There will be live music, free Texoma Community Credit Union giveaways, and more. Stop by 807 Austin Street starting at 7:30 a.m. on August 19.

The image has been updated to reflect the story depicted accurately.

