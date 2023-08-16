Salsa Day Showdown is coming to the farmer’s market

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The WFFMA invites readers to attend the Salsa Day Showdown with Texoma Community Credit Union on August 19.

Starting at 9:00 a.m., free salsa samples will be served for judging. Customers will get to vote for their favorites, and purchase from salsa vendors, and the contest winners will be announced at 12:15 p.m.

There will be live music, free Texoma Community Credit Union giveaways, and more. Stop by 807 Austin Street starting at 7:30 a.m. on August 19.

The image has been updated to reflect the story depicted accurately.

