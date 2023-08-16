Sober Living to hold fundraiser following storm damage

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sober Living of Wichita Falls will be holding a fundraiser at Mercy Church, after the storm on August 10 damaged their van.

The garage sale will be on Saturday, August 19, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside the Mercy Church gym.

This fundraiser was originally set to help pay for the add-on bathroom project at the women’s house on Sisk Road. After the micro-burst, it will now be used to replace the windows in the Sober Living van.

The fundraiser will have a bounce house, Kona Ice, food, a bake sale, and a ‘fill-a-bag’ clothing sale inside. The prices for the ‘fill-a-bag’ are $1 for plastic bags and $3 for brown sacks.

Sober Living’s office, originally located in Fre Mar Valley Shopping Center, was destroyed during the storm.

Below are some pictures of the damage to the Sober Life van:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.