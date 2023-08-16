TDCJ partnering with Workforce Solutions for Allred Unit hiring event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is partnering with Workforce Solutions to hire staff at the Allred Unit.

They will host a hiring event at the Workforce Solutions office in the Galaxy Center at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy., Entrance 5, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There are full and part-time positions available for hire. TDCJ offers full healthcare, retirement, and paid training.

Applicants must bring their driver’s license, social security card, and proof of education to the event.

If you need assistance with your resume, what to expect while attending, or how to present yourself and your strengths when meeting prospective employers, call our Workforce Solutions North Texas team today at 940-322-1801 and select option 2 for employment services.

Workforce Solutions is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to helping Texans find jobs and equip workers with skills that foster economic development.

