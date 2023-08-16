Email City Guide
WF residents win new vehicles at Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino

(Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, two Wichita Falls residents won new vehicles during a promotion at the Comanche Red River Hotel and Casino over the last two weeks.

The first winner drove away with a brand new 2023 Ford Bronco and the following weekend the other winner left the casino with two Polaris vehicles.

