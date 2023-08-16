Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD addressing learning gaps in classroom

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFISD Board Trustees are doing all they can to bring in new resources and technology to help prevent the learning gap between students in the classroom.

Closing the learning gap was a big topic of discussion at the WFISD board meeting on Tuesday, August 14.

“What is it we expect students to learn, how do we know that they learned it, what are we going to do if they do not get it,” WFISD Superintendent, Dr. Donny Lee said.

The district highlighted summer school and new ways of learning during the school year to better help students who are struggling to succeed.

“Currently our summer school program is three weeks long and it’s only half of a day and so those kids will come four hours a day for three weeks and the board discussed today the option of looking into the full summer possibly six weeks at eights hours a day to enhance learning opportunities for students,” Dr. Lee said.

The Wichita Falls School District uses M.A.P test scores to see how well students test throughout the semester and over the course of a year. They would also use that data to determine if kids need summer school.

Students would be encouraged to go to summer school so they won’t have to be retained and receive some rewards.

“Such as if you can to summer school 75% of the day, maybe a reward field trip to a water park or something like that” Dr. Lee said.

One new system the school board adopted during today’s meeting was IXL which they spent over $100,000 on for the success of students.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFISD school board discuss middle school plans
WFISD school board discuss middle school plans
WFISD addressing learning gaps in classroom
WFISD addressing learning gaps in classroom
Wichita County
Protestors of the Lake Ringgold hearing speak out
Zaeveion Denson sentenced to life in prison