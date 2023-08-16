Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFISD school board discuss middle school plans

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During the Wichita Falls ISD School Board Meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, board members discussed the options of converting the current high schools into middle schools in upcoming years.

At the meeting, two different plans were discussed and both plans included the closing of Kirby Middle School.

Several members of the board voiced how important it is to make sure they come to a consensus now because there are still a lot of decisions to be made.

“We’re going to look at the three middle school options which would be Rider, Hirschi, and today they decided to go with Old High. So we’re going to start moving forward with that plan, see how much exactly it would cost just to do the basic touches to get into it not major renovations or overhauls to roofing but just what would it cost to get in and we’re going to move forward with that plan,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said.

Dr. Lee said this three year plan is part of having Hirschi operating as a middle school when the new high schools open for the 2024-2025 school year.

School board officials said the closing of Kirby Middle School is part of a long-range facility plan and has nothing to do with STARR test scores.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFISD addressing learning gaps in classroom
WFISD addressing learning gaps in classroom
WFISD addressing learning gaps in classroom
WFISD addressing learning gaps in classroom
Wichita County
Protestors of the Lake Ringgold hearing speak out
Zaeveion Denson sentenced to life in prison