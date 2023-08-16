WFISD school board discuss middle school plans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During the Wichita Falls ISD School Board Meeting held on Tuesday, Aug. 15, board members discussed the options of converting the current high schools into middle schools in upcoming years.

At the meeting, two different plans were discussed and both plans included the closing of Kirby Middle School.

Several members of the board voiced how important it is to make sure they come to a consensus now because there are still a lot of decisions to be made.

“We’re going to look at the three middle school options which would be Rider, Hirschi, and today they decided to go with Old High. So we’re going to start moving forward with that plan, see how much exactly it would cost just to do the basic touches to get into it not major renovations or overhauls to roofing but just what would it cost to get in and we’re going to move forward with that plan,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said.

Dr. Lee said this three year plan is part of having Hirschi operating as a middle school when the new high schools open for the 2024-2025 school year.

School board officials said the closing of Kirby Middle School is part of a long-range facility plan and has nothing to do with STARR test scores.

