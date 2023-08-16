Zaeveion Denson sentenced to life in prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Zaeveion Denson, one of the four people on trial for the 2020 murder of Carolyn High was found guilty on August 15, 2023.

The verdict read was a unanimous decision.

After a week and a half of hearing testimony, seeing collected evidence, and deliberation, the jury found the defendant guilty of Capitol Murder.

”Grateful to this jury, in an hour and seven minutes they saw justice. They realize we had proven our case, and they held a murderer responsible.”

In an hour the jury made a decision, life in prison.

Lead Prosecutor on the case Dobie Kosub said he and his team will do whatever it takes to bring justice to Carolyn High.

“That means we are shouldering the highest burden under the law,” Kosub said. “And we will gladly accept that burden under the law to make sure we can prove it because we believe in it. We’re not out here looking convictions were seeking justice.“ Kosub stated.

Last week, Denson’s defense argued that Denson did not use the gun to shoot Carolyn High, despite self-incriminating evidence brought by prosecutors.

“The role for which Zaeveion Denson played in the burial, horrific killing of an absolutely random woman. Here in our county is terrible.”

They said he admitted to the robberies in a Facebook message that he sent to someone else, and testimony from co-conspirators Shaundraw Ransom and Shane Diaz.

Denson showed no emotion as the verdict was read.

District Attorney John Gillespie revealed that Denson’s case is under special provision since he was 17 at the time of the murder.

He will have to serve 40 years flat before becoming eligible for a parole hearing.

“The laws of the State of Texas require that he be held to this range of punishment, this prescribed punishment. Once a jury believes he’s guilty without reasonable doubt. There’s no discount for age. Kosub said.

