BBB study finds Americans struggle to pay debts

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau conducted a recent study that found Americans struggle to pay their trillions of dollars in debt. Some look for relief from debt consolidation companies, but those companies over-promise results that they fail to deliver.

According to the study, debt consolidation and debt repair companies use high fees and overstated promises to lure in vulnerable consumers, who were often left worse off than before they contacted these companies for help.

The BBB reports that many of the solutions offered by debt repair and consolidation companies can be achieved by consumers alone. However, consumers often don’t understand their options, leading them to seek help from predatory debt relief companies.

The BB offers some tips for those who are considering debt relief or credit repair:

Use AnnualCreditReport.com to request a free credit report from the three main credit bureaus

Search online for free financial information from trusted institutions

Call debt holders to renegotiate lower payments or interest rates

Don’t be rushed into decisions: Illegitimate businesses and scammers use high-pressure tactics to gain customers

Don’t provide payment or banking information until the service is rendered

Don’t work with companies who refuse to explain your rights as a consumer

Be wary of companies claiming to be associated with any government entity

Critically examine any company’s guarantees: Few companies can ensure renegotiations with a debtor

Check monthly bank statements to avoid recurring fees

