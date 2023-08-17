CDC approves new immunization to prevent RSV

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The CDC has approved the usage of a new RSV immunization, Nirsevimab, for infants under eight months.

”Listen, RSV came back last year with a vengeance, and really ran through our child care center. For infants RSV can be dangerous.” Child Care Partner Executive Director Keri Goins expressed.

Like a revolving door, RSV peaks in the falls and stays around until almost early spring.

”Lots of respiratory viruses that will have those symptoms: cough, runny nose, fever.” Health and Wellness Administrator of Wichita Falls Brandi Smith explained.

Goins said they have more than 30 infants under the program’s care. She welcomes the CDC’s move for the immunization.

“To think that RSV, that it goes so quickly through infants and toddlers, that there might be something out there that really helps decrease their risk.”

The immunization will give infants the antibodies instead of asking the body to make them.

“Vaccines will help fight off the disease.” Smith stated. “And the monoclonal antibodies come in as an immediate effect. Monoclonal antibodies are what’s going to be given for children.”

Smith said this will be a one-time injectable treatment that will last 9 to 12 months.

This will carry an infant through the time they are most at risk.

“We expect to have the immunizations in the area in the fall . Typically they will be with providers first. Our monoclonal antibodies is kind of an ‘immediate’. Our main goal is prevention. To keep them safe, keep them disease-free that’s our best prevention. That’s the plan of action.”

Smith mentioned Wichita County should get these immunizations sometime in the fall.

While we wait, its important to make sure you’re frequently washing your hands, covering your sneezes and coughs, and limiting your baby’s exposure to outside germs.

