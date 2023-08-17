Downtown Development to restore J.F. Keller building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Plans to restore the first brick building built in Wichita Falls are underway.

The J.F Keller building was built nearly 140 years ago, but has sat vacant for decades.

Marketing Director for the Downtown Development office Jaenette Charos said this project could add more flair to the area.

”In another five years this block is going to be transformed and it’s amazing.“

The 4,500 square foot, two story building was once owned by J.F Keller and H.M Durrett.

The pair ran a saddlery and hardware shop back in 1886, but Downtown Development Executive Director Jana Schmader said they hopes to bring it back to life.

“Another great thing about this is, having this building being able to be sold for a new business. It also puts another business on the tax role, so it creates revenue from the city, and it also a contributing property to the Depot Square history district.

Right around the corner on Ohio Avenue, co-owner Roberta Richardson of Duchess and Mimi welcome the improvements.

“We love this space because we’re in a historical building that has been preserved.” Richardson said. “And a lot of our business we mix the old with the new. So it really fits in with out theme here at Duchess and Mimi. And they’ve really been great trying to capture that.”

Richardson added she is excited to see more of the Downtown area being repurposed for business owners like herself.

“Seeing all the new buildings under construction now, and being preserved is wonderful. I think it really adds to the whole flavor of downtown, and gives us that unique atmosphere, and shopping experience to come downtown and enjoy all the things we have.”

A set price or start date for the restoration project has not yet been confirmed, but Downtown Development officials said by attending their events, you can help fund projects like this one.

