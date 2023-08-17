Extremely Hot into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain extremely into the weekend with most daytime highs near or a little above 110 degrees. Humidity will be very low in the afternoon, with some high weather conditions. Temperatures will remain hot into next week, but may come down a little if we can get a little moisture up our way from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s too early to say for sure, but we’re watching for a possible system in Gulf next week that could bring some rain to the state of Texas.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.