Extremely Hot into the Weekend

By Ken Johnson
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain extremely into the weekend with most daytime highs near or a little above 110 degrees. Humidity will be very low in the afternoon, with some high weather conditions. Temperatures will remain hot into next week, but may come down a little if we can get a little moisture up our way from the Gulf of Mexico. It’s too early to say for sure, but we’re watching for a possible system in Gulf next week that could bring some rain to the state of Texas.

Hot Today and into the Weekend