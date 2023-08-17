Email City Guide
First winner of Chill Down Texoma announced

Chill Down Texoma Winner
Chill Down Texoma Winner(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is excited to announce the first winner of Chill Down Texoma: Faye Phillips!

News Channel 6 is paying it forward by giving away free portable air conditioners to those in need this summer. Five opportunities remain to nominate someone you know who could use some chill.

Fill out the contest form and tell us who your nominee is and why they deserve to win!

Chill Down Texas is sponsored by Brian’s Plumbing and Dalorem Heat and Air.

