HEALTHWATCH: Same Day Crowns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - In this morning’s health watch, we took a closer look at how same day crowns are made and the benefits they offer.

”Crowns are...a lot of people know them as a cap. it’s a protective barrier that goes over the top of the tooth. A crown is going to encapsulate the tooth to help protect it from biting forces and it will help prevent the tooth from cracking and breaking,” said Dr. Dustin Van Tassell.

Patients have options when it comes a same day crown.

”We have products such as zirconium, emax, composite. we have several different materials we used for same day crown. We typically go with an emax crown which is a more aesthetic porcelain that looks more like a natural tooth,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

Dr. Van Tassell breaks down the process to a successful procedure.

”The process that we have our patients go through, we bring them into the office similar to a regular crown. We get the patient numb. We prepare the tooth for a crown. Then we use a 3D scanner to create a digital model of the tooth,” Dr. Van Tassell said.

There’s a special software along with AI that helps design the crown. Once the design is finished, the crown is sent to a mill.

”We put the crown into a furnace to be able to center the porcelain product. It turns out a tooth colored crown at the end,” Dr. Van Tassell said.

One of the advantages of same day crowns is everything is done in one day but how long will they last?

”The length of how long the crown lasts, depends a whole lot on the patient. How well do they taker care of it, how well do they use it. What are they chewing and eating with it,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

A crown can last up to 20 years with the proper care. You can ask your local dentist if a same day crown is what you need to get your perfect smile.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.