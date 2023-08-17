Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot Today and into the Weekend

Highs today near 110 degrees
Temperatures today will be just under 110 degrees, but the weekend looks a degree or two hotter.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Yesterday was a pre-game to the hot weather that we have in store for today and into the weekend. The morning starts off on a pleasant note with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across Texoma. Those pleasant conditions will hang around long enough for you to get the children to school without anyone sweating. However, getting kids off the bus might cause a sweat as temperatures will be well above 100 degrees and will be creeping close to 110 degrees. We’ll be able to stay below 110 degrees, but it will still be hot. Today kicks off another stretch of hot weather across Texoma as the daytime highs for tomorrow and Saturday will be 110 degrees. We’ll cool off a little bit for Sunday and the days after, but temperatures will still remain well above 100 degrees. The tropics are also starting to wake up! Tropical Storm Hilary off the west coast of Mexico is expected to become a hurricane in the next 24 hours. That system will make its way towards Los Angeles but will weaken to a sub-tropical system by the time it makes landfall in southern California - all thanks to cold waters off the California coast. A very weak tropical system could make a track across the Gulf of Mexico and could bring some rain chances for Texoma later next week, but we are still in a wait and see mode with that system as no significant development is expected with that system.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at Presbyterian Manor in Wichita Falls
Temperatures today will be just under 110 degrees, but the weekend looks a degree or two hotter.
Hot Today and into the Weekend
Storm causes power outages, fallen debris
National Weather Service releases official statement regarding August 10 storm
weather
Back to School temperatures