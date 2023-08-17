Hot Today and into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Yesterday was a pre-game to the hot weather that we have in store for today and into the weekend. The morning starts off on a pleasant note with temperatures in the low to mid 70s across Texoma. Those pleasant conditions will hang around long enough for you to get the children to school without anyone sweating. However, getting kids off the bus might cause a sweat as temperatures will be well above 100 degrees and will be creeping close to 110 degrees. We’ll be able to stay below 110 degrees, but it will still be hot. Today kicks off another stretch of hot weather across Texoma as the daytime highs for tomorrow and Saturday will be 110 degrees. We’ll cool off a little bit for Sunday and the days after, but temperatures will still remain well above 100 degrees. The tropics are also starting to wake up! Tropical Storm Hilary off the west coast of Mexico is expected to become a hurricane in the next 24 hours. That system will make its way towards Los Angeles but will weaken to a sub-tropical system by the time it makes landfall in southern California - all thanks to cold waters off the California coast. A very weak tropical system could make a track across the Gulf of Mexico and could bring some rain chances for Texoma later next week, but we are still in a wait and see mode with that system as no significant development is expected with that system.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.