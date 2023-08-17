Huey Learning Center heads back to school after storm destroys building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Huey Learning Center returned to school yesterday with the rest of WFISD but found their first day marred by the loss of their building after the Aug. 10 microburst last week.

The building lost its roof in the storm, and the Huey children have temporarily relocated to a gym inside Child Care Partners offices. Child Care Partners Executive Director Keri Goins said licensing would only permit the Huey kids to stay in the CCP gym for 90 days.

“I feel like we’ve been flying by the seat of our pants, quite honestly,” Goins said. “Just moving from moment to moment trying to do everything we can to make sure that all of the kids displaced by the storm at the Huey Learning Center have some pace to go.”

Goins said they salvaged what they could from the wreckage at the Huey building, but the kids lost toys and other items that helped them learn. The center has created a wishlist to replace the lost toys, and they are asking for rugs of any size. Residents can also make monetary donations to help rebuild the Huey Learning Center.

The Huey Learning Center has served the north side of Wichita Falls for 20 years.

