Impact100 finalist for 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After Impact100 named the three nominees for this year’s $100,000 grant, they all are giving their pitches on why they should win and what they will do with the money.

Of the 18 non-profit organizations that applied for the Impact100 grant, on August 8 Impact named the finalist:

Allred Chapel Project

Boy Scouts– Happy Camper Cabins

Children’s Aid Society of West Texas - CAS Program Enrichment

Each project would serve a unique purpose and hope they can win the $100,000 on August 22.

Lisa Choate and Sheila Catron of The Children’s Aid Society of West Texas are one of the nominees who hope to make their dream come true with the grant.

“We can actually utilize that, not only for the children in our building but we can also take that out into the community” Children’s Aid Society of West Texas Executive Director, Sheila Catron said.

“We would be able to teach free coping skills classes and educational life skills classes to different organizations on behalf of our agency at no cost so it’s going to be the gift that keeps giving,” Catron said.

Catron and Choate say the grant would allow them to buy a new stove, Teen Shelter refrigerator, dining tables, and chairs, and add additional chairs for desks in the youth’s bedrooms.

They would also be able to invest in education for the youth of C.A.S.

The second nominee is The Happy Camper Cabins Project with the Boy Scouts of America in Wichita Falls.

They want to build nine cabins that will house two to four beds each at camp on the property. This would help benefit several others involved with the WF BSOA as well.

“Having a affordable place for new families to come out to Camp Perkins instead of them having to buy all of the camping gear that goes with it and if your a first-time person that’s kind of scary to put all that money into it” WF BSOA Senior District Executive, Megan Sila said.

The third nominee is the Allred Chapel Project.

Charles Grady and Buck Ross have been fundraising for a new chapel at James V. Allred Prison since 2021.

They have been able to break ground on the new chapel and believe it will be more than just a building.

“Imagine wanting to take a class or church and being turned away, that’s not right” Allred Chapel Project General Contractor, Buck Ross said.

“This is about changing men’s lives. We believe that no one should be turned away from church or if they want to go to a class to better themselves like a live-skills class or a changes class they should have that opportunity” Ross said.

Impact100 will announce the winner of the grant on Tuesday, August 22.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.