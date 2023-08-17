MSU Texas names Redwine Scholarship winners

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University has named five students as recipients of the Redwine Presidential Scholarship.

The five students, two of which are from Wichita Falls, will receive $40,000 over four years of undergraduate study, through the scholarship.

The program recognizes the leadership abilities of incoming freshmen and encourages their participation as MSU Texas campus leaders.

The five 2023 recipients are listed below:

Andrea Granados, a graduate of Wichita Falls High School

Jenna Redding, a graduate of S.H. Rider High School

Alexis Scoggins, a graduate of Azle High School

Jalecia Thompson, a graduate of Fossil Ridge High School

Madisyn Butler, a graduate of Wylie High School

