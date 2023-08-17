Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

MSU Texas names Redwine Scholarship winners

(Midwestern State University)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Midwestern State University has named five students as recipients of the Redwine Presidential Scholarship.

The five students, two of which are from Wichita Falls, will receive $40,000 over four years of undergraduate study, through the scholarship.

The program recognizes the leadership abilities of incoming freshmen and encourages their participation as MSU Texas campus leaders.

The five 2023 recipients are listed below:

  • Andrea Granados, a graduate of Wichita Falls High School
  • Jenna Redding, a graduate of S.H. Rider High School
  • Alexis Scoggins, a graduate of Azle High School
  • Jalecia Thompson, a graduate of Fossil Ridge High School
  • Madisyn Butler, a graduate of Wylie High School

We here at News Channel 6 would like to congratulate theses five for receiving this distinguished award.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

WFPD arrests man accused of murder
Wichita Falls
Potential relief of high gas prices, unless mother nature has anything to say about it
The local chapter of the League of Women Voters is hosting a guest speaker to celebrate the...
Wichita Falls chapter of the LWV to celebrate Women’s Equality Day Aug. 23
A pile of U.S. currency, featuring a hundred-dollar bill with Benjamin Franklin's portrait
BBB study finds Americans struggle to pay debts