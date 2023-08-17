Potential relief of high gas prices, unless mother nature has anything to say about it

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - This week’s gas prices have mercifully remained at $3.44 per gallon in Wichita Falls and Waco, according to AAA Texas. The rest of the state hasn’t fared so well, with El Paso paying $3.93 for a gallon of unleaded, 44 cents above the state average.

According to AAA, crude oil prices have dropped nearly $5 a barrel, which may decrease gas prices in the coming weeks.

However, hurricane season is approaching, and potential hurricanes combined with the current heat wave may keep gas prices high. Some Gulf Coast refineries report decreased outputs resulting from unsafe working conditions from the excessive heat.

