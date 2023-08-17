Email City Guide
Region 9 names new director of area TSNAP

By Mekala Conway
Updated: 27 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Region 9 has named Cyndy Kohl the new director for the region’s Texas Statewide Network of Assessment Professionals.

According to the WFISD website, Kohl brings a vast wealth of experience and knowledge to the position and a desire to give back to the members of TSNAP.

TSNAP aspires to develop a community of members demonstrating the knowledge, skills, and values to inspire leadership and collaboration through networking. It also exists to provide opportunities to grow, learn and support members in the areas of assessment and accountability.

