Bianca is looking for her forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined us in the studio to talk about Bianca, a very sweet and sociable puppy, looking for her forever home.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, on adoption, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

Almost everyone on our team fell in love with Bianca when she visited our newsroom. Below are some pictures taken by Ashley Fitzwater, who also shared some of her pictures on Facebook.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

