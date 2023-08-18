Blazing Hot Temperatures Today and into the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Buckle up for not only another hot, but another day of record-breaking heat! The record high for August 18 currently stands at 107 degrees - set back in 2011. Today’s high will break that record by a few degrees today. Yesterday, Wichita Falls set a record high of 113 degrees for August 17. Tomorrow could also feature record breaking heat. Talk about a hot stretch in August. With this all this hot weather in the forecast, you can expect nothing, but sunshine included each day for the next week. We’ll stay dry for the next week, but our eyes are still on the tropics. There are now multiple disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean. Some tropical moisture is still trying to flow into Texas next week and we might be able to get rain out of that system, depending on how the heat dome steers the moisture. Hurricane Hilary is still making its track through the Eastern Pacific and is now a category four hurricane. Hurricane Hilary could flirt with trying to become a category 5, but still looks to rapidly drop in strength before making landfall in southern California.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.