Enrollment open for Camp Fire North Texas’ afterschool program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Enrollment is officially open for Camp Fire North Texas’ afterschool program.

The afterschool program is available for children that are at least 5-years-old and are currently in kindergarten through 5th grade. The program begins Aug. 21, 2023, and will be a Monday through Friday service from 3:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

A child may be enrolled for both the Fall and Spring semesters, or they can just be enrolled in one of the semesters. The cost to enroll a child for one semester is $15 per child.

Camp Fire does provide transportation to and from the enrolled children’s schools. Vans will be available at the locations listed in the picture below and they will transport all of the camp’s members to the Camp Fire location at Harrell Park. After the day is over, the vans will transport each member back to their school to be picked up.

Enrollment is now open for Camp Fire North Texas After School Program. (KAUZ)

Children attending the camp can expect to take part in STEM projects and a chance to win emblems that represent their achievement at the camp. Each member will also receive a hot meal and snack.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.