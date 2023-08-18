Hot Looking Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The heat pump is firm control our weather this weekend and into next week. This means more triple digit temperatures and more dry weather. Highs this weekend will be up close to 110. We are keeping an eye on the tropics with some possible weak development in the gulf next week. Too early to say whether or not it would have any impacts on our weather.

