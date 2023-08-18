Email City Guide
In-person tickets go on sale for last Rider/Old High game

OLD HIGH VS RIDER
By Mekala Conway
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the WFISD Athletics Department will begin selling tickets for the last Rider/WFHS football game in person at Memorial Stadium. WFISD will sell tickets from Monday, Aug. 21, to Friday, Aug. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets are $5 each for adults and $3 each for students. Children who are six years of age or younger do not require a ticket.

Individuals who have a Senior (65+) Pass may pick up their complimentary ticket at this time by showing their Senior Pass. WFISD Athletics will also issue Senior Passes during these hours. Once the game sells out, no passes will be accepted.

According to WFISD, the Rider/Home side of the stadium is close to reaching capacity. Once the Home side has reached max capacity, only tickets for the WFHS/Visitor side will be sold.

Tickets may also be purchased online in advance at www.wfisd.net/tickets.

The last Rider/WFHS game will occur on Friday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m.

