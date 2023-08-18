Email City Guide
Kittens at Animal Services are looking for their forever homes

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Pet of the Week, we visited Animal Services of Wichita Falls to meet some of the kittens who are ready to be adopted.

If you’re interested in becoming the forever home for some kittens, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824 to adopt.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt any pet. The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, and microchipping.

