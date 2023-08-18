Email City Guide
Meals on Wheels talks about upcoming Texoma Gives

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Cindy Humphrey and Sierra Darnell with the Wichita County Meals on Wheels joined us in the studio to talk about their program as the start of Texoma Gives approaches.

Humphrey and Darnell said their goal is $20,000 for this year’s Texoma Gives, and that goal is to fund the weekend meal programs Meals on Wheel holds.

More information on Meals on Wheels can be found here.

Meals on Wheels is funded by donations and both said the non-profit’s focus this year is the importance of community.

