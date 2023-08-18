Texas Fallen Outdoor promoting veteran suicide awareness through Hotter’N Hell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Fallen Outdoors is a non-profit that focuses on helping veterans interact with others to promote mental and physical health.

During the 2023 Hotter’N Hell Hundred The Fallen Outdoors’ Texas branch is planning an awareness campaign for veteran suicides called 22 miles for the 22 a day.

Every day 22 veterans fall victim to suicide, and in a way to honor those victims the non-profit has put together a team to ride the 25 mile route. They will stop at the 22 mile mark for a moment of silence.

“So I think as a community we need to realize the struggles that a lot of these veterans have been through, not only overseas but at home as well. You know, we need to be there for them, to not judge them, and we just need to be able to help them strive and just be better in life and be there for those that are suffering in silence,” The Fallen Outdoors’ Texas team lead Bear Bronaugh said.

Bronaugh’s goal is to meet new people, develop relationships and get more support for the veteran community and the fallen outdoors, and said what’s most important is raising awareness of the 22 a day to see that 22 go down to zero.

“I’m inspired by this ride due to the fact I’ve lost several soldiers due to suicide throughout my career in the military, and it’s really hard and its really hit me and it’s near and dear to my heart,” Bronaugh said.

Any donations to TFO will go toward hosting events to help struggling service members.

“To reduce the stigma of mental health and mental illness you know, as men we need to be more vulnerable... I think just us, not only as men, but men and women just being more vulnerable and being able to look out for one another and let people know that it’s ok to ask for help,” Bronaugh said.

For struggling service members, the Veteran’s Crisis line can be reached by dialing 988 and pressing 1 from any phone.

To find out more on how you can help veterans check out The Fallen Outdoor’s website here.

