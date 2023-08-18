Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Two teens found guilty for crimes related to 2022 murder

Ricardo Sapata and Isaiah Sims were found guilty of crimes related to the 2022 murder of Andrew...
Ricardo Sapata and Isaiah Sims were found guilty of crimes related to the 2022 murder of Andrew Gable.(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Both of the suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable have pled guilty to their charges.

Ricardo Sapata pled guilty to capital murder on July 31 and made a plea deal to murder for a 37-year prison sentence with credit for time already served, according to court documents.

Isaiah Sims, present at the time of the murder, pled guilty to manslaughter on Aug. 18. Sims entered a plea deal with the state for 15 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to court documents, the two suspects were at 23rd and Grace Streets for a drug deal. The situation reportedly turned into a robbery after Sapata allegedly pulled a gun out, pointed it at Gable, and fired multiple shots into the back seat. Gable succumbed to his wounds at United Regional a short time later.

Read KAUZ’s prior coverage of the murder on our website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

OLD HIGH VS RIDER
In-person tickets go on sale for last Rider/Old High game
Meals on Wheels talks about upcoming Texoma Gives
Enrollment is now open for Camp Fire North Texas' After School Program.
Enrollment open for Camp Fire North Texas’ afterschool program
Meals on Wheels talks about Texoma Gives
Meals on Wheels talks about Texoma Gives