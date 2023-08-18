Two teens found guilty for crimes related to 2022 murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Both of the suspects in the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable have pled guilty to their charges.

Ricardo Sapata pled guilty to capital murder on July 31 and made a plea deal to murder for a 37-year prison sentence with credit for time already served, according to court documents.

Isaiah Sims, present at the time of the murder, pled guilty to manslaughter on Aug. 18. Sims entered a plea deal with the state for 15 years with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

According to court documents, the two suspects were at 23rd and Grace Streets for a drug deal. The situation reportedly turned into a robbery after Sapata allegedly pulled a gun out, pointed it at Gable, and fired multiple shots into the back seat. Gable succumbed to his wounds at United Regional a short time later.

