WFPD investigating school bus crash

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a school bus crash at approximately 3:23 p.m. today.

According to police, a school bus was driving east along 30th St. when it collided with a semi-truck traveling north along Jacksboro Hwy. The bus struck the truck just behind the driver-side door, then hit the trailer it was hauling.

A lot of diesel fuel spilled from the semi-truck onto the roadway, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department assists with the street cleanup. While cleanup is underway, residents are advised to avoid the 30th St and Jacksboro intersection.

WFPD reports no injuries to the approximately 30 children aboard the school bus.

