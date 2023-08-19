Email City Guide
Another Hot Weekend

High Temperatures Near 110 Degrees
High temperatures near 110 through the weekend.
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Well, it’s another hot day across Texoma. Temperatures today are topping out just a degree or two below 110. We have had nothing but sunshine, but at this point this is a daily occurrence. If you like today’s forecast, then you’re going to also enjoy tomorrow’s forecast. Temperatures tomorrow should come in a degree or two below 110 degrees once again. Not only will it be hot tomorrow, but it will be sunny once again. We’re going to continue to see sunny skies and hot day continue for the next several days. Our streak of 100° days will continue to climb over the next week. However, we are able to throw in a day or two of an isolated rain chance. The tropics are also starting to get active as there are multiple disturbances out across the Atlantic Ocean while hurricane Hilary continues its path. Besides all that, we’re going to stay hot throughout the rest of August, and maybe even into September

