Black Business Month: 7th Street Laundry

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August is National Black Business Month, and 7th Street Laundry is the most recent black-owned business to come to the east side of Wichita Falls.

Samuel & Chantle Brooks opened the laundromat back in July and wanted to do their part in helping the Eastside grow.

“It was one of her dreams that she wanted either a laundromat or a carwash. 7th Street Laundry Owner, Samuel Brooks said.

“We seen that it was a need for it on the eastside that there wasn’t any laundromats over here for people like we see on the other side so it just inspired us to want to get out there and want to try I,” Brooks said.

The couple both work jobs in Wichita Falls. Chantle is a third-grade teacher for WFISD and Samuel is a supervisor at Magic Air.

Samuel’s grandfather owned a laundromat on the east side when he grew up and it made him want to own a business.

“It was a small one a little further back on the east side. It wasn’t very big but he had maybe like five washers and maybe ten dryers you know. My dad used to get out of high school and go over there and help my grandfather out and wash clothes and iron them for people” Brooks said.

The couple hopes others continue to start businesses on the East side and help it get back to what it used to be.

“Don’t be scared, chase your dreams. Anybody can do it you just have to want to do it. So, don’t give up right when you want it, it’ll come into pass and always always want to give god the praise” Chantle Brooks said.

7th Street Laundry is open Monday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

