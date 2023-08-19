Crime of the Week: Undercover sting operation for wanted felon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - David Charles Jones, a wanted felon was taken into custody after being stopped by police at Walmart on Greenbriar Road in the early morning hours of August 14.

“One of our managers for a local apartment here in town called the department to report that his maintenance shed or his equipment shed had been broken into and multiple power tools had been stolen,” Wichita Falls Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Wichita Falls investigators quickly got involved, but as it turns out the victim had already done some of the leg work for them. According to the arrest affidavit, the victim turned to Facebook Market Place where he discovered his exact make and model air conditioner for sale by a man going by the name “Mulaman” and was 100% positive the items listed were the ones stolen from his shed.

“So some of our officers got online to buy the equipment from the suspect there was a meeting they bought the equipment and they positively identified it,” Eipper said.

At that time detectives and undercover agents began surveillance on Jones.

“Several hours later break into another equipment shed once that occurred they took him into custody,” Eipper said.

The suspect has been arrested for a list of crimes including assault, burglary, contempt of court, criminal trespass, driving while intoxicated, and drug possession.

“They were familiar with so when they saw his picture they knew who he was, he also used his last name as his moniker on Facebook Market so it was pretty easy to identify him.>

Jones remains in the Wichita County Jail on a combined bond of $121,001.

