Food that can prevent your child from brain fog

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Making sure your child has at least one item from each food group for every meal could help with improving study habits and academic performance.

Grandparent of WFISD student, Linda Jenkins shared that having her grandkids eat protein helps them focus more in the classroom.

”It helps them to focus when they have more protein versus more of the carbohydrates that aren’t going to help them focus and sit still for 6 hours.”

Experts said brain fog can make it difficult to retain information, and can affect behavioral performance.

”So, if we give them a lot of candy, they tend to need to be disciplined more. Tend to be really rowdy so we feel if we serve them more health foods it helps us all have a more pleasant time together.”

WFISD Dining Director said they implement berries and leafy greens in each lunch daily. This will prevent students from crashing midday.

“We do integrate fruits and vegetables, strawberries, blueberries those are all great anti-inflammatory food that help with reducing brain fog.

The YMCA of Wichita Falls provides lunch and snacks for children in their care. Executive Developer of the program Nikki Davis said they encourage eating whole grains and veggies. They want to show kids what a balanced meal should look like.

”If we give kids a choice they would have Takis for dinner.” Davis said. “So providing those opportunities to be served, every component, you’d be surprised at what they try. So, we’re building those healthy habits. So they know this what a meal consists of, all the essential components.”

While children can be picky eaters, parents can make healthier food fun.

You can display it in different ways, using things like shapes and patterns, and letting them help can make eating healthy food exciting.

“By displaying cooking, just to make it fun,” Sithole said. “Anytime the kids are involved in the process they are going to pick up those lifelong habits. Not only are they going to do it at school but they will also do it at home.”

If you don’t have a lot of time to cook meals in the evening, you can find some quick and easy recipes on WFISD’s nutrition website.

