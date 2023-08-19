WFPD to hold 47th Citizen Police Academy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department 47th Citizen Police Academy has opened it’s application for citizens to apply for the class.

Sid Gill, an alumni of the WFPD Citizen Police Academy said the class offers real-life experiences that left him with just a few seconds to make a decision.

“In the reduced lighting I would have sworn it was a gun,” said Gill.

Lights low, tensions high, with only 3 seconds given to make a decision, Gill chose to pull a gun instead of a taser.

“And I would have sworn to you that my life was in danger so I pulled the gun but it was a cell phone. We don’t respect enough what our police officers do,” said Gill.

Thankfully this wasn’t real life. He experienced first hand what officers go through on the scene.

“They love the driving night. Whenever we go out and get in the police cars and they do the driving test that we do and negotiating the courses that we do, they love it. And of course the firing range, coming out there and the swat team getting their stuff out, showing it to them,”said Sgt. Charlie Eipper of the Wichita Falls Police Department.

And there’s more.

“When we were at the fire department we fought a fire. We repelled a building we went out in a Cherry picker lift and used the water guns down on the fire, we cut open a car to get into a car,” added Gill.

While these are action packed experiences there’s something else happening here.

“It really does increase their knowledge, their trust of the police department and just the love of the people that work and serve the police department they know are out there risking everything in order to protect them,” said Eipper.

“What I learned in the class is what good of a police department Wichita Falls has and we need to support them,” said Gill.

