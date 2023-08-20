Email City Guide
Another Week of Hot Weather

Highs at or above 100 degrees every day!
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Once again, another hot day across Texoma. Today was very similar to what we had yesterday. Temperatures topped out a few degrees below 110 along with plentiful amounts of sunshine. I know we are all tired of the heat and dry conditions but unfortunately those conditions are not going anywhere for a while. Tomorrow we will start the work week off hot and sunny with a high a few degrees under 110. As expected, sunshine will be dominating the forecast tomorrow. The rest of the week will also be hot with every single day featuring a high of at least 100° or hotter. However, maybe, just maybe, we might be able to squeeze in a stray pop-up shower in the middle of the week, but the chances are very low. The tropics are still staying busy. Tropical storm Hilary made landfall in Southern California overnight last night. There are multiple storms out in the Atlantic ocean that are being monitored, but most look like they will be turned out to sea. There’s a good chance we see tropical activity in the golf this week, but it will be a very weak tropical system and will make landfall along the southern Texas border as what looks to be a tropical depression. A burn ban is in effect for much of the area, as fire weather will be persistent throughout the week as dry conditions will continue to persist.

