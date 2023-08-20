Sober Living holds ‘more than a church garage sale’ fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The more than a church garage sale was hosted by Sober Living, and held and at Mercy Church to raise some funds.

Originally the funds were meant to help start the project of adding a bathroom in their women’s home, but due to the micro-burst damaging their van, funds raised will go toward repairing that instead.

The founder and director of Sober Living, Jessica Dean-Burch, shares how wonderful it was to receive the support of the community.

“It’s amazing. It’s always amazing to see Sober Living get help from the people that we are, the people that we were, to who we are today. To be an active members of our community being able to help other people,” Bean-Burch said.

