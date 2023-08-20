Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Sober Living holds ‘more than a church garage sale’ fundraiser

"It’s always amazing to see Sober Living get help from the people."
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The more than a church garage sale was hosted by Sober Living, and held and at Mercy Church to raise some funds.

Originally the funds were meant to help start the project of adding a bathroom in their women’s home, but due to the micro-burst damaging their van, funds raised will go toward repairing that instead.

The founder and director of Sober Living, Jessica Dean-Burch, shares how wonderful it was to receive the support of the community.

“It’s amazing. It’s always amazing to see Sober Living get help from the people that we are, the people that we were, to who we are today. To be an active members of our community being able to help other people,” Bean-Burch said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Local business owners hope to grow the east side
Black Business Month: 7th Street Laundry
Crime of the Week: Undercover sting operation for wanted felon
Chill Down Texoma Winner
First winner of Chill Down Texoma announced
WFPD to hold 47th Citizen Police Academy