Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association holds third annual salsa showdown

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Things were sizzling time at the Wichita Falls Farmers Market Association as they held their third annual salsa showdown, and celebrated the one year anniversary at their new location.

Salsa vendors got to put their spices to the test in the annual event.

There were three category for vendors to win in: the hottest salsa, judges choice, and community choice.

Attendees at the the farmers market had the opportunity to blind taste and judge the salsa.

A vendor celebrating his one year milestone took home judges choice.

“It was actually really emotional because this month is the one year anniversary of me making my salsas and hot sauces as a business, so just to win a award at that milestone it’s really special,” owner of Victus Preserving, Jeremy Ramsey said.

As a reminder, the Farmers Market Association will be closed Saturday Aug. 26, because of Hotter’N Hell.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.