Wichita Theatre presenting the SpongeBob musical
By Blake Hill
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - School may have started, but its not too late to make one finally splash, and you can do that with Wichita Theatre’s SpongeBob the Musical.

SpongeBob the musical premiered on Broadway back in 2016, and earlier this year local playhouses were able to have the right to perform the musical.

“It’s sort of surreal. Like when they announced they were doing it, it was shocking to hear but also really, really exciting,” Actor that played SpongeBob, Andrew Morrow said.

“Oh my gosh how are we going to do this, it was a brand new show on Broadway, there are things that haven’t been done before, we did it. We put on the stage,” actor that played Patrick, Calvin Russell said.

Bringing the story from Bikini Bottom to the stage wasn’t an easy task.

“Of course there’s always going to be those challenging moments in every show, and that’s what I like about it. I like a challenge and with Sandy especially you have to keep the accent very strong the whole time,” actress that played Sandy, Emmalee Hamilton said.

“Having to sing in a nasal tone all the time is sort of this way of singing that you’re not used to. It’s not what’s natural for you and have to do it an a healthy way, kind of difficult but it’s really, really fun,” Morrow said.

Since the launch of the TV show, parents had concerns about episodes and the adult like humor in them, leading them either banning episodes or not allowing their children to watch the show. However, the cast says this show is good for the whole family to enjoy.

“It’s a much deeper meaning behind it. It really tells a story bout friendship, and how the power of friendship can heal any major interruption that happens,” Hamilton said.

