Fire in Young County closes Highway 16

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A grassfire near Cearley Road in Young County has closed Highway 16.

According to Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock, Cearley, and Turtle Hole Road have been evacuated.

The Young County Sheriff also shared in a Facebook post that air support will be dropping water in the area soon.

