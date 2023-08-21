Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss.

The program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services.

The service with includes creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving.

The Fall 2023 session is taking place from September 5 to October 24. More information can be found on the Hospice of Wichita Falls website.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program
Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program
The 2022 WC Citizen's Academy stands in front of a Wichita County special operations unit
WCSO taking applications for annual Citizen Academy
.
WFPD investigating unresponsive infant
.
Lake levels dropped eight-tenth percent last week