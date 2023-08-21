Hospice of Wichita Falls offering grief support program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hospice of Wichita Falls is offering a program that helps kids, teens, and their families come to terms with grief after a loss.

The program is offered for free to families grieving any type of death, not just families who used hospice services.

The service with includes creative activities and the care families need to deal with grieving.

The Fall 2023 session is taking place from September 5 to October 24. More information can be found on the Hospice of Wichita Falls website.

