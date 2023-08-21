Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hot temperatures to start the week

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s the start of the week and the first full week of school. Although school has started back up we are still having summer temperatures. We will see a high of 110 degrees today with an overnight low of 80 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Overall, Monday is looking to be a hot day as we have been issued a Heat advisory along with a red flag warning. Be cautious with fire activity today as Wildfires can spread rapidly. Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will once again return to the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 107 degrees with an overnight low of 80 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry. Wednesday will be less hot rather than cooler as we will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 105 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 80 degrees. Thursday will be another hot day with highs reaching the triple digits. We will see a high of 107 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Have a great start to the week!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Fatal hit and run on Southwest Parkway
inside the Sober Living women's home
Sober Living holds house warming party for new women’s home
Becky Drive
10-month-old infant from injured baby case dies
Cow at Dairy Day
Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market Association holds Dairy Day
Defense attorneys for Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph head into a federal...
Dentist confesses to killing wife during argument with girlfriend, federal prosecutor says

Latest News

Highs at or above 100 degrees every day!
Another Week of Hot Weather
weather
Hot week ahead
High temperatures near 110 through the weekend.
Another Hot Weekend
First Alert Tracker Tour
First Alert Tracker Tour at Family Fun Zone in Wichita Falls