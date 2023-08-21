Hot temperatures to start the week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - I’m First Alert 6 Meteorologist Jaden Knowles. It’s the start of the week and the first full week of school. Although school has started back up we are still having summer temperatures. We will see a high of 110 degrees today with an overnight low of 80 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the east at 10-15 mph. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Overall, Monday is looking to be a hot day as we have been issued a Heat advisory along with a red flag warning. Be cautious with fire activity today as Wildfires can spread rapidly. Heading into Tuesday, temperatures will once again return to the triple digits. We will see an afternoon high of 107 degrees with an overnight low of 80 degrees. Throughout the entire day, we will see mostly cloudy skies with sustained winds blowing from the southeast at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry. Wednesday will be less hot rather than cooler as we will remain in the triple digits. We will see a high of 105 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be blowing from the south west at 5-10 mph. We will also see an overnight low of 80 degrees. Thursday will be another hot day with highs reaching the triple digits. We will see a high of 107 degrees with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Winds will be calm blowing from the southwest at 5-10 mph. We will remain dry throughout the entire day. Have a great start to the week!

