Jury selected for Corey Trumbull’s upcoming murder trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The jury for 35-year-old Corey Trumbull’s murder trial has been selected on August 21.

Almost 100 potential jurors took oath on the panel today, all of who were educated on their responsibilities if selected as one of the twelve for the trial.

Trumbull faces capital murder charges in the death of 11-year-old Logan Cline in December 2019, in addition to a charge of tampering with evidence after he didn’t report Cline’s death or the location of his body.

30th District Judge Jeff McKnight will be the presiding judge for the trial. Public Defenders Will Hull and Grant Grimes are representing Trumbull. District Attorney John Gillespie will be trying the case.

The death penalty is not an option in this case, under Lauren’s Law. If Trumbull is found guilty, he faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday, August 22 at 9:00 a.m.

Stormy Johnson was living in Midland, Texas with two of her children when she met Trumbull around June 2019, according to court documents. She, Cline, and her other child lived with Trumbull in hotels in various cities before coming to Wichita Falls around October 2019. Trumbull reportedly subjected Cline to extreme abuse until his death. In one incident, he and Johnson allegedly used a buck knife to carve their initials into Cline’s skin.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department spoke to Cline when they were called to the motel to check the children’s welfare on Dec. 14, 2019, according to a police report. Documents say two weeks later, officers returned to the motel to stand by as Trumbull and Johnson were evicted for non-payment; they did not see Cline.

The 11-year-old’s body was found in an abandoned car down the street from the motel in February of 2020 after a tip from the Las Vegas Police Department. Trumbull had been accused of multiple counts of child abuse, possession of child pornography, and domestic battery in their area; in a police interview, Johnson reportedly said that Cline had been killed in Wichita Falls.

Trumbull was indicted for murder and tampering with evidence in April of 2020, but couldn’t immediately return to Wichita Falls to stand trial due to the Las Vegas proceedings. Cline’s mother, Stormy Johnson, was indicted for murder in October 2021.

